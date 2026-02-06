Water blaster K 3 Power Control Home
K 3 Power Control water blaster with G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. With application consultant via app, which provides practical tips for even more efficient cleaning results. Incl. Home Kit.
Thanks to the handy application consultant in the Home & Garden app, which can support the K 3 Power Control water blaster, Kärcher ensures even better cleaning results – and turns the user into a cleaning pro. The app also offers a comprehensive service including information on the device, the application and the Kärcher Service portal. The appropriate pressure level for the application can be set directly on the spray lance provided and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. The detergent can be applied quickly, simply and conveniently via the integrated detergent tank. The K 3 Power Control from Kärcher also boasts a pull-out telescopic handle for easy transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system. The stand can also be used as a second carrying handle, letting you easily store and load the device. The Home Kit guarantees splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home and includes the T 1 surface cleaner and 500 ml of Patio & Deck detergent.
Features and benefits
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
Height-adjustable telescopic handleFor a convenient pulling height. Completely retractable for optimal storage.
Clean tank solution
- Clean and convenient – the detergent tank can be removed for filling.
- The practical cleaning agent tank simplifies the application of cleaning agents.
- Kärcher detergents increase efficiency, and protect and care for the surface.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 1950
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 6.3
|Area performance (m²/h)
|25
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (kW)
|1.7
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4.4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|8.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|297 x 281 x 677
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 1 surface cleaner, Patio & Deck detergent, 0.5 l
- High-pressure gun: G 120 Q Power Control
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 8 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Tank
- Detergent tank, detachable
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.