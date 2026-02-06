This is what modern high-pressure cleaning looks like: The helpful application consultant supports the user via the Home & Garden app with practical tips on every cleaning situation – for even better cleaning results with the K 3 Premium Power Control pressure washer. The pressure can be set directly on the spray lances and checked on the display of the G 120 Q Power Control trigger gun. This ensures that the ideal pressure is used on every surface. The Home Kit for splash-free cleaning of larger areas around the home includes the T 1 Surface Cleaner and 500 ml of "Patio & Deck" detergent. The detergent can be applied quickly and comfortably from the integrated detergent tank. The Car Kit includes a wash brush for removing grey film and 500 ml of car shampoo. The Deck Kit includes the PS 20 power scrubber for ideal cleaning of wooden terraces. The K 3 Premium Power Control also impresses with a hose reel, an extendable telescopic handle for comfortable transport and storage, a stand for greater stability, holders for accessories, high-pressure gun and cable, as well as the Kärcher Quick Connect system.