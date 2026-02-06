The K 4 water blaster is the ideal companion for regular cleaning tasks tackling moderate dirt, such as on vehicles and medium-sized surfaces around the property. Features include a trigger gun, a 6-metre high-pressure hose, a Vario Power Spray lance (VPS), a Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet for removing stubborn dirt, and a reliable water filter to protect the pump against small dirt particles. The pressure can be easily adjusted on the VPS simply by turning it, ensuring cleaning is targeted cleaning that is gentle on surfaces. The Dirt Blaster with rotating point jet guarantees thorough cleaning results even on stubborn dirt. All supplied accessories can be stored on the device itself.