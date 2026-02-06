Water blaster K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition

Limited K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary.

The K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The water blaster can be used to clean any surface with the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The water blaster also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily available accessories at all times. Includes Home & Brush Kit with T 5 surface cleaner, 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner, 1 litre of Universal Cleaner and a WB 60 wash brush.

Features and benefits
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lances
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lances
The optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
PremiumFlex high-pressure hose
The flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Home & Garden app
Home & Garden app
The Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results.  Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
  • Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Outstanding performance
  • The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 230 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Pressure (psi) max. 2300
Flow rate (l/min) max. 8.3
Area performance (m²/h) 40
Feed temperature (°C) max. 40
Rated input power (W) 2100
Power cable (m) 5
Colour Black
Weight without accessories (kg) 12.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 20
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 405 x 306 x 584

Scope of supply

  • Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
  • Wash brush
  • Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626
  • High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
  • Vario Power Jet
  • Dirt blaster
  • High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
  • Garden hose adaptor A3/4"

Equipment

  • Integrated storage net
  • Quick Connect on machine
  • Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
  • Telescopic handle
  • Water-cooled motor
  • Integrated water filter
  • Water suction
