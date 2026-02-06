Water blaster K 5 Power Control Home Anniversary Edition
Limited K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition with special accessories to mark the company's 90th anniversary.
The K 5 Power Control Flex Home & Brush Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited colour variant with special accessories. The water blaster can be used to clean any surface with the right pressure. The application consultant integrated into the Kärcher Home & Garden app helps the user to find the right pressure by providing practical tips on every cleaning situation and cleaning task – for perfect cleaning results. The water blaster also impresses with the Kärcher Plug 'n' Clean detergent system for effortless detergent changes, the PremiumFlex high-pressure hose for added convenience, a high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for easy transport, the Quick Connect system to save time and effort clicking the high-pressure hose in and out of the device and the trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure readily available accessories at all times. Includes Home & Brush Kit with T 5 surface cleaner, 1 litre of Stone and Façade Cleaner, 1 litre of Universal Cleaner and a WB 60 wash brush.
Features and benefits
Power Control trigger gun with Quick Connect and spray lancesThe optimal setting for every surface. Three pressure settings and one detergent setting. Full control – the manual display shows the settings that have been set. Quick Connect for easily connecting high-pressure hose and accessories.
PremiumFlex high-pressure hoseThe flexible hose ensures the utmost flexibility, and therefore maximum freedom of movement. Wind and unwind the high-pressure hose easily without any knots forming.
Home & Garden appThe Kärcher Home & Garden app makes you a cleaning expert. Make use of our extensive Kärcher knowledge for the perfect cleaning results. Convenient comprehensive service – all info on the device, its application and our Service portal.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent system
- Quick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Outstanding performance
- The water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|230 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2300
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.3
|Area performance (m²/h)
|40
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 40
|Rated input power (W)
|2100
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|12.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|20
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|405 x 306 x 584
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: T 5 surface cleaner, stone and façade cleaner, 3in1, 1 l
- Wash brush
- Detergents: Universal cleaner RM 626
- High-pressure gun: G 160 Q Power Control Gun
- Vario Power Jet
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m, PremiumFlex
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
- Water suction