For even greater control in many cleaning situations and in a wide range of cleaning tasks, the application consultant in the Kärcher Home & Garden app can provide users with handy tips and tricks. The application consultant describes the optimal pressure level for the item selected for cleaning. The pressure can be manually adjusted simply by twisting the vario power spray lance. The app also offers other useful functions such as assembly instructions, maintenance and care instructions, as well as the Kärcher Service portal. The device also produces great results with the G 160 Q Power Control trigger gun and the dirt blaster. Other equipment details include the hose reel for convenient handling, the Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent system for quick, no-mess detergent changes, the high-quality aluminium telescopic handle for comfortable carrying and space-saving storage, the Quick Connect system for effortless and time-saving connection and disconnection of the high-pressure hose to and from the device and trigger gun, as well as the parking position to ensure accessories are always to hand.