Water blaster K 6 Special
The K 6 Special water blaster with water-cooled motor is the ideal device for frequent use and for dealing with substantial dirt on paths, on large cars or in swimming pools.
The K 6 Special is equipped with a water-cooled motor and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, large vehicles, etc. The range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a considerable length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a Vario Power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted through a mere turn of the hand, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe state-of-the-art water-cooled motor will impress you with its high level of performance.
Plug 'n' CleanQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Quick ConnectThe high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Tidy storage on the hook
- Generous cable hooks allow tidy storage of the cable directly on the device.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2500
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.5
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Rated input power (kW)
|2.2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|18.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|404 x 461 x 968
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Water-cooled motor
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes