Water blaster K 7 Premium Power Home
The K 7 Premium Power Home pressure washer with hose reel and Home Kit for significant levels of dirt on paths and cars.
The K 7 Premium Power Home is equipped with a water-cooled motor for a long service life and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, bicycles or large cars, etc. The range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a vario power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. The Home Kit includes the T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 Stone Cleaner. Other equipment details include the hose reel, Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent system, aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.
Features and benefits
Telescopic handle made of high-quality aluminiumThe aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage.
Hose reel for comfortable handlingThe high-pressure hose is optimally protected and stored without taking up much space.
Plug 'n' Clean – the Kärcher detergent systemQuick, simple and convenient – thanks to Plug 'n' Clean, the detergent can be easily changed in just one step.
Integrated accessory storage
- Convenient and space-saving accessory storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2600
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.5
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|459 x 330 x 666
Scope of supply
- Home Kit: K 7 Smart: T 7 Surface Cleaner, Stone and Façade Cleaner, 3-in-1, 1l
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- In-built high-pressure hose reel
- Integrated storage net
- Quick Connect on machine
- Detergent application via: Plug 'n' Clean system
- Telescopic handle
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Bicycles
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Areas around the home and garden
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- For cleaning small cars.
- Outside steps
- For cleaning medium-sized vehicles and estate cars.
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Mobile homes