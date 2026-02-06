The K 7 Premium Power Home is equipped with a water-cooled motor for a long service life and has been designed for frequent cleaning, as well as for dealing with the significant levels of dirt that are often encountered on paths, swimming pools, bicycles or large cars, etc. The range of equipment includes a trigger gun with a practical Quick Connect adapter via a high-pressure hose with a length of 10 m, a reliable water filter that protects the pump, a vario power spray lance (VPS) and a dirt blaster with a rotating point jet. The pressure setting on the VPS can be adjusted with a simple twisting motion, and the dirt blaster makes short work of even the most stubborn dirt. The Home Kit includes the T 7 Surface Cleaner and 1 litre of 3-in-1 Stone Cleaner. Other equipment details include the hose reel, Plug ‘n’ Clean detergent system, aluminium telescopic handle and the parking position for readily accessible accessories.