Water blaster K 7 WCM
Performance that is second to none: The K 7 WCM water blaster with water-cooled motor removes dirt on paths, terraces, garden equipment and vehicles effectively and powerfully.
Powerful cleaning that will impress you! The K 7 WCM is the perfect (cleaning) partner for frequent use and heavy dirt: With its powerful water-cooled motor it puts an end to dirt on paths, terraces, garden equipment and larger vehicles. In order to clean the surfaces particularly effectively and gently, the Vario Power spray lance (VPS) can be adjusted with a simple turn. Other features of the dirt blaster include the rotating point jet which ensures successful cleaning without any compromises even on stubborn dirt. A built-in water filter also reliably protects the pump against dirt particles. In addition, all accessories can be stored directly at the device.
Features and benefits
Outstanding performanceThe water-cooled motor impresses with its particularly long service life and high power.
Detergent applicationEquipment includes an integrated suction mechanism for detergents. Kärcher detergents (available as an option) not only protect and care for the surface being cleaned but produce more efficient and longer-lasting results.
Clean and tidyThe hose, spray lance, trigger gun and cable can be stored directly at the device.
Quick Connect System
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the machine and gun. This saves time and effort.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 2600
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 8.5
|Area performance (m²/h)
|60
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Rated input power (W)
|2200
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|17.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|22
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|369 x 355 x 946
Scope of supply
- High-pressure gun: G 180 Q
- Dirt blaster
- High-pressure hose: 10 m
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Vario Power Jet
- Detergent application via: Suction hose
- Water-cooled motor
- Pump material: Aluminium
- Integrated water filter
Application areas
- Garden walls and stone walls
- Outside steps
- Areas around the home and garden
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- For cleaning gardening machines and tools.
- Cars
- Mobile homes
- For cleaning motorcycles and scooters.
- Bicycles