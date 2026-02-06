The K Silent Anniversary Edition to mark the company's 90th anniversary is a limited special edition with special colours and accessories. The innovative silent technology reduces the perceived noise level by 50 percent in comparison with other water blasters in the same class. So you can clean with high pressure without disturbing your family or neighbours. The three spray lances that are included in the scope of supply offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Using the Vario Power spray lance, the pressure is precisely adjusted to any surface. The eco!Booster is ideal for sensitive surfaces and, thanks to 50 percent increased cleaning performance when compared to the flat jet, it saves water, energy and time. The Dirt Blaster with rotating spot jet guarantees thorough cleaning results for stubborn dirt. The scope of supply also includes a trigger gun, a six-metre PremiumFlex high-pressure hose, a foam jet, a wash brush and 500 ml Car Shampoo. The compact K Silent Anniversary Edition can be stored indoors or outdoors without taking up much space.