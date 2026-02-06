Water blaster G 3000
Powerful petrol pressure washer powered by a Karcher KXS® 196cc 4 Stroke Engine and a rugged steel frame design.
Maximum flexibility - without any electricity. The G 3000 offers great cleaning results with a compact & rugged design that is both easy to use and ready to store. Thanks to its powerful Kärcher KXS engine, the pressure washer is not reliant on a power supply. The robust frame and pneumatic tyres make this machine suitable for use in challenging terrain.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|3000
|Flow rate (l/min)
|9
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|45.1
Scope of supply
- Garden hose adaptor A3/4"
Equipment
- Integrated water filter