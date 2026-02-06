Water blaster G 3000

Powerful petrol pressure washer powered by a Karcher KXS® 196cc 4 Stroke Engine and a rugged steel frame design.

Maximum flexibility - without any electricity. The G 3000 offers great cleaning results with a compact & rugged design that is both easy to use and ready to store. Thanks to its powerful Kärcher KXS engine, the pressure washer is not reliant on a power supply. The robust frame and pneumatic tyres make this machine suitable for use in challenging terrain.

Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) 3000
Flow rate (l/min) 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 60
Drive type Petrol
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 45.1

Scope of supply

  • Garden hose adaptor A3/4"

Equipment

  • Integrated water filter
