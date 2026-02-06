Water blaster G 3000 C
The G 3000 C petrol-engined water blaster impresses with its 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a compact yet robust steel frame construction.
Maximum flexibility coupled with the very best cleaning results: the G 3000 C petrol-engined water blaster stands out for its compact proportions and robust construction, making it simple to operate. Large wheels and a soft-grip handle make it easy to stow away. Thanks to its powerful four-stroke petrol engine, the water blaster doesn't need to be plugged into a power socket.
Features and benefits
Large wheelsEasy to manoeuvre
Protective front guardProtection of the device from impacts.
Accessory storageAll accessories can be stored directly on the device.
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
- Durability even in harsh environments.
Compact design
- Easy to use and ready to store.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 3000
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 9
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|25.8
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|21.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|615 x 435 x 935
Scope of supply
- High-pressure hose: 7.6 m, Rubber
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Detergent tank
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats