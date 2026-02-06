Water blaster G 3000 C

The G 3000 C petrol-engined water blaster impresses with its 196 cm³ four-stroke engine and a compact yet robust steel frame construction.

Maximum flexibility coupled with the very best cleaning results: the G 3000 C petrol-engined water blaster stands out for its compact proportions and robust construction, making it simple to operate. Large wheels and a soft-grip handle make it easy to stow away. Thanks to its powerful four-stroke petrol engine, the water blaster doesn't need to be plugged into a power socket.

Features and benefits
Water blaster G 3000 C: Large wheels
Large wheels
Easy to manoeuvre
Water blaster G 3000 C: Protective front guard
Protective front guard
Protection of the device from impacts.
Water blaster G 3000 C: Accessory storage
Accessory storage
All accessories can be stored directly on the device.
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Robust design
  • Durability even in harsh environments.
Compact design
  • Easy to use and ready to store.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 3000
Flow rate (l/min) max. 9
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 25.8
Weight without accessories (kg) 21.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 615 x 435 x 935

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure hose: 7.6 m, Rubber
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Detergent tank
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats