Powerful performance: the G 3500 Plus petrol-engined pressure washer produces the very best cleaning results – all without any electrical power. Its robust construction with a folding handle makes it easy to store, while also protecting the device. What's more, the washer has air tyres for any terrain and a storage space for accessories. For an even more efficient and thorough clean, a 15-inch surface cleaner and a dirt blaster are included as standard.