Water blaster G 4000
High power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined water blaster with a robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a Honda GX200 196 cm³ four-stroke engine.
The best cleaning results, without any electrical power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined water blaster excels thanks to its robust construction and soft-grip folding handle, protecting the device and making it easy to pack away. Other features include the air tyres, which are suitable for any terrain, and a handy storage space for storing accessories on the device itself. In addition, the 15-metre-long hose guarantees an extra-wide radius of movement.
Features and benefits
GX200 Honda motorPowerful and high-quality motor.
Air tyresSuitable for any terrain.
Foldable handleSpace-saving storage and transport.
15 m hose
- Extra-large radius of movement.
petrol engine
- Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (psi)
|max. 4000
|Flow rate (l/min)
|max. 10
|Feed temperature (°C)
|max. 50
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Honda
|Engine type
|GX 200
|Displacement (cc³)
|196
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|38.5
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|31.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|700 x 550 x 951
Scope of supply
- High-pressure Hose with Quick Connect Couplings: 15 m
- High-pressure hose: Steel braided hose
- Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
- Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
- Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
- Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
- Bottle of engine oil with funnel
Equipment
- Detergent tank
- Pump up tyres
- Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
- Boats