Water blaster G 4000

High power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined water blaster with a robust steel frame and folding handle is powered by a Honda GX200 196 cm³ four-stroke engine.

The best cleaning results, without any electrical power: the G 4000 H petrol-engined water blaster excels thanks to its robust construction and soft-grip folding handle, protecting the device and making it easy to pack away. Other features include the air tyres, which are suitable for any terrain, and a handy storage space for storing accessories on the device itself. In addition, the 15-metre-long hose guarantees an extra-wide radius of movement.

Features and benefits
Water blaster G 4000: GX200 Honda motor
Powerful and high-quality motor.
Water blaster G 4000: Air tyres
Suitable for any terrain.
Water blaster G 4000: Foldable handle
Space-saving storage and transport.
15 m hose
  • Extra-large radius of movement.
petrol engine
  • Makes it possible to work without the need for a power supply and therefore achieve maximum freedom of movement.
Specifications

Technical data

Pressure (psi) max. 4000
Flow rate (l/min) max. 10
Feed temperature (°C) max. 50
Drive type Petrol
Drive Four-stroke engine
Engine manufacturer Honda
Engine type GX 200
Displacement (cc³) 196
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 38.5
Weight without accessories (kg) 31.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 700 x 550 x 951

Scope of supply

  • High-pressure Hose with Quick Connect Couplings: 15 m
  • High-pressure hose: Steel braided hose
  • Commercial-grade Trigger Gun with Child Safety Lock
  • Integrated Hose, Trigger Gun and Spray Wand Holder
  • Quick Connect Kärcher Standard nozzles detergent
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 0°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 15°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 25°
  • Quick Connect Kärcher standard nozzles 40°
  • Bottle of engine oil with funnel

Equipment

  • Detergent tank
  • Pump up tyres
  • Tap adapter with water filter
Application areas
  • Boats
Accessories