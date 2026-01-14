Brass hose connector, 3/4"

High-quality brass hose connector for 3/4" hoses. Rubber non-slip grip for easy handling and connection. The new range of high-quality brass connectors from Kärcher for semi-professional use in the garden for all pressures.

Features and benefits
High-quality brass hose connector
  • Robustness and durability
Comfortable rubber ring on the handle
  • For easy handling and better attachment
Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Specifications

Technical data

Diameter 3/4″
Colour brass
Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 52 x 39 x 39
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • For watering large gardens
  • For watering potted plants
  • For watering ornamental plants (small beds, individual and potted plants)
  • For cleaning gardening machines and tools.