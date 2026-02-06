The WD 3 P multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 watts. It is equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 17-litre plastic container and a power outlet with an automatic on/off switch for power tools. The vacuum cleaner switches itself on automatically when tools are in use, and directly vacuums up the resulting dirt. The cartridge filter enables the vacuuming of dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. The device's newly designed suction hose and similarly new clips floor nozzle enable the effective uptake of all kinds of dirt. Thanks to the detachable handle, accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose. Other impressive equipment details: blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, parking position, ergonomic carrying handle, practical cable and accessory storage.