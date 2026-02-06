Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 3 + Accessory Bundle
The WD 3 Wet and Dry vacuum and accessory bundle includes a WD 3 P S, filter, and vacuum bags. The multi-purpose wet and dry vacuum cleaner is ideal for car, garage and household vacuuming.
The WD 3 P multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: super-powerful with a power consumption of just 1000 watts. It is equipped with a robust and shock-resistant 17-litre plastic container and a power outlet with an automatic on/off switch for power tools. The vacuum cleaner switches itself on automatically when tools are in use, and directly vacuums up the resulting dirt. The cartridge filter enables the vacuuming of dry and wet dirt without having to change the filter. The device's newly designed suction hose and similarly new clips floor nozzle enable the effective uptake of all kinds of dirt. Thanks to the detachable handle, accessories can be directly attached to the suction hose. Other impressive equipment details: blower function, "Pull & Push" locking system, parking position, ergonomic carrying handle, practical cable and accessory storage.
Features and benefits
Special cartridge filter
- For wet and dry vacuuming without changing the filter.
Newly developed floor nozzle and suction hose
- For perfect cleaning results, whether on dry or wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum convenience and flexibility when vacuuming.
Removable handle
- Offers the possibility of attaching different nozzles directly onto the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming even in the tightest of spaces.
Power outlet with automatic on/off control for work with power tools
- Dirt created during planning, sawing or sanding is removed directly.
- The suction device is automatically switched on/off via the power tool.
Practical blowing function
- The practical blowing function helps wherever vacuuming is not possible.
- Effortless dirt removal e.g. from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and convenient temporary storage of suction pipe and floor nozzle during breaks.
Practical cord and accessory storage
- Secure, space-saving and easy-to-reach storage of suction hose, power cord and accessories.
"Pull & Push" locking system
- For quick, easy and safe container opening and closing.
Ergonomically shaped carrying handle
- Machine is easy and convenient to transport.
Compact design
- Flexible and versatile.
- Space-saving device storage.
Specifications
Technical data
|Suction Power (W)
|200
|Container capacity (l)
|17
|Container material
|plastic
|Power cable (m)
|4
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2 m
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: Clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Adapter for connecting power tools
- Cartridge filter: two-part
- Paper filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Socket-outlet with automatic on/off switch
- Blower function
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
Application areas
- Workshop
- Hobby room
- Cellar
- Entrance area
- Vehicle interior
- Effective wet vacuuming