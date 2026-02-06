The Kärcher WV 2 Black Edition ensures streak-free, gleaming windows. Visually, the limited edition battery-powered Window Vac differs from the standard version of the WV 2 with its eye-catching black and yellow design and metallic logo on the suction nozzle. The clever combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth as well as the suction function of the Window Vac ensure highly effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows - without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered Window Vac enables particularly hygienic window cleaning, as there is no direct contact with the dirty water.