Window Vac WV 2 Plus
Easy to handle, no dripping water thanks to suction, and huge time savings – with the original Window Vac set from Kärcher, windows are sparkling clean and streak-free in no time.
With the innovative Window Vac, Kärcher has revolutionised window cleaning. When you use the original Kärcher Window Vac, cleaning becomes child's play, saving you a great deal of time and effort. Thanks to the electrical suction, the annoyance of dripping water is now a thing of the past. The clever combination of spray bottle and microfibre wiping cloth as well as the suction function of the Window Vac ensure highly effective cleaning and sparkling clean windows - without streaks and residues. In addition, the handy and ergonomic Kärcher battery-powered Window Vac enables particularly hygienic window cleaning, as there is no direct contact with the dirty water.
Features and benefits
Quick to emptyThe dirty water tank can be emptied quickly and easily as required.
Exchangeable suction nozzleChoose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
LED display in field of visionEnergy management made easy: one glance at the LED display will tell you the current status of the battery.
Light and quiet
- The light weight and low noise level make window cleaning with the WV 2 even more pleasant.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Three times faster
- The battery powered Window Vac makes cleaning windows three times faster than traditional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electronic water vacuuming, annoying streaks have been banished forever. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quickly and easily empty the tank without coming in contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|230
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 75
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0.6
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|120 x 180 x 320
Scope of supply
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Standard with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Shower cubicle/bathtub