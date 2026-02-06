With the WV 5 Plus, Kärcher – the inventor of the battery-powered Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery life, cleaning can be carried out over an even longer period without any problems. And thanks to the practical exchangeable battery system, windows can be cleaned without interruption by purchasing a second battery. The device handle, with its soft components, ensures that the WV 5 Plus even surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. Furthermore, the device is equipped with spacers on the suction nozzle. This feature allows for even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth guarantees effective cleaning and, when combined with the Window Vac, also guarantees residue-free clean windows.