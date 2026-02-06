Window Vac WV 5 Plus
The WV 5 Plus N battery-powered Window Vac set ensures clean, streak-free and drip-free windows in no time. The optional exchangeable battery makes continuous cleaning possible.
With the WV 5 Plus, Kärcher – the inventor of the battery-powered Window Vac – is launching a device onto the market that further perfects effortless, streak-free and drip-free window cleaning. With its extended battery life, cleaning can be carried out over an even longer period without any problems. And thanks to the practical exchangeable battery system, windows can be cleaned without interruption by purchasing a second battery. The device handle, with its soft components, ensures that the WV 5 Plus even surpasses its predecessor in terms of handling and ergonomics. Furthermore, the device is equipped with spacers on the suction nozzle. This feature allows for even better cleaning results right up to the edges. The perfect interplay between the spray bottle and the microfibre wiping cloth guarantees effective cleaning and, when combined with the Window Vac, also guarantees residue-free clean windows.
Features and benefits
Removable batteryRemovable battery and optional second battery allow windows to be cleaned without interruption.
Comfortable window edge cleaningThe manually adjustable distance holder allows perfect, streak-free cleaning results right up to the edges.
Comfortable handle with battery level indicatorThe soft grip handle makes handling the device noticeably easier. 3 LEDs indicate the current battery charging status.
Exchangeable suction nozzle
- Choose between a large or small suction nozzle, based on the size of the cleaning surface.
Pleasantly quiet
- The low noise output of the window vac makes your work even more comfortable.
The original
- Original Kärcher quality from the inventor of the window vac.
Three times faster
- Window cleaning is 3 times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
- Thanks to electronic water vacuuming, annoying streaks have been banished forever. For sparkling clean windows.
Completely hygienic
- Quickly and easily empty the tank without coming in contact with dirty water.
Diverse applications
- The window vac can be used on all smooth surfaces such as tiles, mirrors or shower cubicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|100
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery charge time (min)
|185
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 105
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|100 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Colour
|white
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|0.7
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0.7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|125 x 280 x 325
Scope of supply
- Charger: WV & KV battery charger (1 pc.)
- Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
- Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
Equipment
- Suction nozzle
- Exchangeable suction nozzle
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Glass tables
- Wall tiles