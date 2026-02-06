Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line

The WV 7 Signature Line cordless window vac with innovative suction lip for flexible use. With spray bottle, two wiping cloths, detergent and exclusive storage box.

Only our most innovative, high-performance products bear the signature of technology pioneer and company founder Alfred Kärcher. The new WV 7 Signature Line: recognisable at a glance as the best device in its Kärcher product category and our new benchmark in window vacs. Its elegant design, reduced to the essentials, makes cleaning even more convenient and effortless. With unique features such as app support for initial startup, cleaning tips and much more, as well as the improved squeegee blade make it even easier to give windows and all smooth surfaces their WOW factor back.

Features and benefits
Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line: Signature Line benefits
Signature Line benefits
The signature of company founder Alfred Kärcher marks the product as the best Kärcher device in its category. Other exclusive benefits include app support and an extended warranty.
Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line: Exclusive storage box
Exclusive storage box
For practical storage of the assembled window cleaner incl. accessories.
Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line: Improved blade technology
Improved blade technology
The innovative long blade makes cleaning even more flexible – ideal for applications close to the floor.
Display which indicates the remaining minutes of battery running time
  • The Window Vac's extra-long battery running time of 100 minutes enables uninterrupted cleaning.
Ergonomic design
  • Compact and lightweight with ergonomic handle for maximum comfort.
Removable blade
  • The squeegee blade can simply be detached from the suction nozzle and cleaned after each use.
Quick and hygienic tank draining
  • Hygienic removal and emptying of the dirty water tank without coming into contact with dirt.
Three times quicker
  • Window cleaning is three times faster with the Window Vac than with conventional methods.
Drip and streak-free result
  • Thanks to electronic water vacuuming, annoying streaks have been banished forever. For sparkling clean windows.
Diverse applications
  • Suitable for all smooth surfaces, such as tiles, mirrors or shower cabins.
Specifications

Technical data

Working width of suction nozzle (mm) 280
Working width of narrow suction nozzle (mm) 170
Dirty water tank capacity (ml) 150
Battery running time (min) 100
Battery charge time (min) 170
Performance per battery charge (m²) approx. 300
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 100 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Colour white
Weight without accessories (kg) 0.8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.8
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 126 x 280 x 310

Scope of supply

  • Charger: Quick charger (1 pc.)
  • Spray bottle Extra with microfibre wiping cloth
  • Detergents: RM 503 Window Vac, 20 ml
  • Narrow suction nozzle
  • microfibre wiping cloth outdoor: 1 x
  • Dirt scraper

Equipment

  • Suction nozzle
Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line
Window Vac WV 7 Signature Line
Videos
Application areas
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Glass tables
  • Wall tiles
Accessories
Cleaning agents