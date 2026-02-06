Air blower AB 30 Classic

This highly effective air blower significantly reduces the drying time of carpets. This low noise unit allows for daytime cleaning so is ideal for hotels and Building Service Contractors.

Easy to transport at only 8.5kg and equipped with an ergonomic carrying handle and on-board cord storage.

Features and benefits
Air blower AB 30 Classic: Shorter drying time
Shorter drying time
Allows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Air blower AB 30 Classic: Highly effective low-noise air blower
Highly effective low-noise air blower
Daytime cleaning possible.
Air blower AB 30 Classic: Integrated cord storage
Integrated cord storage
The cord is integrated directly on the machine so that it is reliably fixed during transport.
Ergonomic handle
  • Easy to transport.
  • The device can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
  • Enhanced range of applications.
Specifications

Technical data

Speed settings 3
Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm) 1000 / 1250 / 1400
Rated input power (W) 520
Colour anthracite
Weight without accessories (kg) 8.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 400 x 400 x 402

Equipment

  • Protection class: II
  • Ergonomic carrying handle
  • On-board power cable storage
Application areas
  • Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
  • Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
  • Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)