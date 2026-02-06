Air blower AB 30 Classic
This highly effective air blower significantly reduces the drying time of carpets. This low noise unit allows for daytime cleaning so is ideal for hotels and Building Service Contractors.
Easy to transport at only 8.5kg and equipped with an ergonomic carrying handle and on-board cord storage.
Features and benefits
Shorter drying timeAllows carpets to be put back into service faster.
Highly effective low-noise air blowerDaytime cleaning possible.
Integrated cord storageThe cord is integrated directly on the machine so that it is reliably fixed during transport.
Ergonomic handle
- Easy to transport.
- The device can be conveniently transported with the ergonomically designed handle.
Operation in three positions
- Enhanced range of applications.
Specifications
Technical data
|Speed settings
|3
|Blower speed (levels 1/2/3) (rpm)
|1000 / 1250 / 1400
|Rated input power (W)
|520
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 400 x 402
Equipment
- Protection class: II
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- On-board power cable storage
Application areas
- Hospitality trade (e.g. carpet drying)
- Cleaning trade (e.g. contract cleaners)
- Building trade (e.g. providers of building repair, structure and wall drying services)