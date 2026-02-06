Spontaneous cleaning work with dry ice blasters in machine or vehicle maintenance, for cleaning in the manufacturing process or for vehicle conditioning were hardly conceivable up to now as the dry ice logistics behind the scenes was too costly for short-term applications. This is now possible with the IB 10/8 L2P, the world's first dry ice blaster with integrated dry ice production made from liquid CO₂. Thanks to an innovative process, dry ice pellets are made from liquid CO₂ when necessary – L2P stands for "Liquid-to-Pellet". As liquid CO₂ can be stored in gas cylinders for practically an unlimited amount of time, the usual time-consuming dry ice logistics are avoided. The very low compressed air consumption of the machine also significantly reduces the infrastructure requirements. At the same time, the advantages of the Kärcher dry ice technology are fully retained. The IB 10/8 L2P cleans very gently – also for complex contours such as grooves, bearings or grooves and in the case of heavy contamination such as burnt-on encrustations. Abrasive residues are reliably avoided.