The Ice Blaster IB 15/120 is powerful, robust and extremely reliable. The intelligent, detailed solutions such as case holder, ice emptying, retaining bracket and storage compartments also contribute to its positive overall impression, increase operating comfort and make dry ice cleaning more enjoyable. And from a technical point of view, the solution lies in the detail, which is why we have significantly improved the air streaming in the machine, hose, trigger gun and nozzle. The result: outstanding cleaning performance. In spite of its size, the IB 15/120 is very mobile and can be carried easily by one person, for example over stairs. In short: dry ice blasting at its best!