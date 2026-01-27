Dry ice blaster IB 15/120
The Ice Blaster IB 15/120 is one of the most powerful dry ice blasting machines on the market. It impresses with its robustness, highly reliable technology and the best results in dry ice cleaning.
The Ice Blaster IB 15/120 is powerful, robust and extremely reliable. The intelligent, detailed solutions such as case holder, ice emptying, retaining bracket and storage compartments also contribute to its positive overall impression, increase operating comfort and make dry ice cleaning more enjoyable. And from a technical point of view, the solution lies in the detail, which is why we have significantly improved the air streaming in the machine, hose, trigger gun and nozzle. The result: outstanding cleaning performance. In spite of its size, the IB 15/120 is very mobile and can be carried easily by one person, for example over stairs. In short: dry ice blasting at its best!
Features and benefits
Nozzle case bracketSpray nozzles and tools are easily accessible from anywhere on the machine. The nozzle case is attached to the side of the machine to protect it from contamination.
Outstanding mobilityOptimum machine balancing for manoeuvring over uneven ground comfortably. Handles at the front and rear of the machine make it easy to carry on stairs.
Automatic residual ice emptyingResidual ice is emptied from the tank with the push of a button once the work is complete, preventing the machine from freezing. The machine does not freeze.
GRP dry ice container
- Optimum isolation of the dry ice.
- No condensation formation.
- The machine does not freeze.
Efficient air flow in the machine
- The dry ice is transported from the machine to the nozzle without damaging it.
- Maximum cleaning performance with the nozzle.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the jet object.
- Protection against flash-over from the user to the object.
- Improved jet comfort.
Integrated oil and water separator
- The machine does not freeze.
Sophisticated trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always stored securely.
- Ideal position (e.g., for changing the nozzles).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything is easily accessible directly from the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0.6
|Housing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 16 / 0.2 - 1.6
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|2 - 12
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|125
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|40
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|30 - 120
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|91
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|101.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 800 x 1300
Scope of supply
- Nozzle case with foam plastic insert
- Lubricant, nozzle thread
- Flat jet nozzle
- Flat jet nozzle insert: 8 mm
- Fork wrench (for nozzle replacement): 2 Piece(s)
- Round jet nozzle, XL, long
- Blasting hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Blasting gun (ergonomic & safe)
Equipment
- „Air only“ or „air and ice“ switch on the machine
- Electronic control
- Includes ground strap coil
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring of plastic parts
- Cleaning of forging tools
- Cleaning of filling systems and mixing plants
- Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning of ovens
- Cleaning of printing presses and their surrounds
- Cleaning of wood processing machines
- Cleaning of generators, turbines, switch cabinets and heat exchangers