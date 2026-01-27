Dry ice blaster IB 7/40 Adv
The Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Advanced has a jet gun with integrated remote control and also guarantees the best results with dry ice cleaning at low air pressures.
Our Ice Blaster IB 7/40 Advanced is characterised by a well-thought-out concept, many clever details, rugged durability and extremely high-grade manufacturing. The latest generation dry ice blaster has been designed to handle hard continuous use and is very well equipped. For example, it comes as standard with an integrated ground strap coil, a residual ice removal system that prevents the device from freezing once work is complete, as well as an oil and water separator for reliable operations. The airflow has been optimised in such a way that excellent cleaning results are a matter of course, even when working with low pressures and low air consumption (max. 3.5 m³/min), while operating noise is also reduced to a minimum. The jet gun with remote control for adjusting the jet parameters, stepless control of the jet pressure and the ice delivery volume via a button (can be deactivated ifdesired) and a logically structured display for reading off all operating parameters ensure a high degree of operator convenience. In addition to this, statistical values such as operating time, average ice consumption per hour or total ice consumption can be called up.
Features and benefits
Clear displayEasy to read off the values set; ease of operation thanks to large buttons and electronic control system.
Automatic residual ice emptyingResidual ice is emptied from the tank with the push of a button once the work is complete, preventing the machine from freezing.
Integrated oil and water separatorThe machine does not freeze.
Integrated ground strap coil
- Easy earthing of the jet object.
- Protection against flash-over from the user to the object.
- Improved jet comfort.
Efficient air flow in the machine
- The dry ice is transported from the machine to the nozzle without damaging it.
- Maximum cleaning performance with the nozzle.
Outstanding mobility
- Optimum machine balancing for manoeuvring over uneven ground comfortably.
- Handles at the front and rear of the machine make it easy to carry on stairs.
GRP dry ice container
- Optimum isolation of the dry ice.
- No condensation formation.
- The machine does not freeze.
Sophisticated trigger gun holder
- The trigger gun is always stored securely.
- Ideal positioning (for removing the nozzles, for example).
Integrated storage compartment for nozzles and tools
- Everything is easily accessible directly from the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connected load (kW)
|0.6
|Housing / frame
|Stainless steel (1.4301)
|Cable length (m)
|7
|Air pressure (bar/MPa)
|2 - 10 / 0.2 - 1
|Air quality
|Dry & oil-free
|Air flow (m³/min)
|0.5 - 3.5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|99
|Dry ice capacity (kg)
|15
|Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
|3
|Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
|15 - 50
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|78
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|81.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|768 x 510 x 1096
Scope of supply
- Lubricant, nozzle thread
- Flat jet nozzle
- Fork wrench (for nozzle replacement): 2 Piece(s)
- Blasting hose with electrical control cable and quick coupling
- Blasting gun (ergonomic & safe)
- Tool bag
Equipment
- Ice quantity adjusted on the jet gun itself
- Air pressure set on the jet gun itself
- „Air only“ or „air and ice“ switch on the machine
- Electronic control
- Includes ground strap coil
- Oil and water separator
Videos
Application areas
- Cleaning of moulds and casting tools
- Deburring of plastic parts
- Cleaning of forging tools
- Cleaning of bottling plants and mixing plants
- Cleaning of conveyor, transport and handling systems
- Cleaning of ovens
- Cleaning of printing presses and their surrounds
- Cleaning of wood processing machines
- Cleaning of generators, turbines, switch cabinets and heat exchangers