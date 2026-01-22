Scrubber drier BD 38/12 C Bp Pack Li
Lightweight, quiet and agile: the BD 38/12 C scrubber drier with disc head is fitted with a fast rechargeable, high-performance lithium-ion battery and eco!efficiency mode.
Small and furnished areas are cleaned professionally and efficiently by the extremely manoeuvrable, user-friendly and low-maintenance BD 38/12 C scrubber drier. The machine is equipped with a 38-cm diameter disc brush. The new lithium-ion battery has an extra-long runtime, with a lifetime three times longer than conventional batteries. This battery is entirely maintenance-free and quick to charge. The eco!efficiency mode reduces the machine's energy consumption, extends its runtime and lowers the noise level by approx. 40%. The BD 38/12 C is 35% lighter in this range, making it easier to tackle steps as well as to transport the drier.
Features and benefits
High-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a service life that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Quick charging (full in three hours, half full in one hour).
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
Includes high-performance on-board charger
- The charger is always there; charging is always possible.
- Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. (Interim charges possible at any time.)
- Charger automatically switches itself off. No energy consumption in standby operation.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable devices.
- Can easily be carried over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Easy to manoeuver and simplified transport in vehicles.
Reliable disc technology
- Very good cleaning effect on smooth floor coverings.
- Suitable for use with brushes and pads.
- Brush included in scope of delivery.
Suction bar directly behind the brush
- Optimum suction – even in curves.
- Easy raising using a foot pedal.
Compact dimensions
- Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
- No protrusions from the device.
- Easy handling.
Handlebar can be folded down
- Compact storage.
- Can also be transported in small vehicles.
Handlebar height-adjustable
- Ergonomically adjustable for different operator sizes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Brush working width (mm)
|380
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|480
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1520
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1140
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.2 / 21
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2.7
|power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|25 - 30 / 16 - 20
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1050
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|48
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|995 x 495 x 1090
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Transport wheels
- Curved squeegee
Equipment
- Two-tank system