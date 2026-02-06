Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (850 mm) made from high-quality aluminium. 27 kilogram brush contact pressure, 55 litre tanks and 51 centimetre working width ensure top-class results on up to 2000 m² per hour for maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good manoeuvrability and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.