Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp

With two 55 l tanks and a 51 cm working width, our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp achieves an area performance of 2000 m² per hour.

Our battery powered walk-behind scrubber dryer BD 50/55 W Classic Bp impresses with robust and long-lasting components such as the disc brush head and the squeegee (850 mm) made from high-quality aluminium. 27 kilogram brush contact pressure, 55 litre tanks and 51 centimetre working width ensure top-class results on up to 2000 m² per hour for maintenance cleaning, e.g., in public buildings, retail, the health sector or in industry. The very compact design, the comfortable four-wheel system and the support from the integrated traction drive enable an excellent overview of the areas to be cleaned, very good manoeuvrability and long, fatigue-free applications. This is why our building service contractors appreciate the user-friendly and versatile BD 50/55 W Classic Bp in daily cleaning applications.

Features and benefits
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Raisable aluminium brush head
Raisable aluminium brush head
For excellent cleaning performances. Extremely robust design. High-quality material for a long service life.
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Four-wheel system with two-wheel drive
Very easy to transport. Increases the user-friendliness and reduces physical effort considerably. Ideal for long, fatigue-free applications.
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp: Self-explanatory operation
Self-explanatory operation
Easy to start the machine. Reduces the training requirement and shortens familiarisation phases. Operating errors are almost ruled out thanks to the self-explanatory concept.
Curved squeegee as standard
  • Quick drying thanks to less residual water on cleaned areas.
  • Minimises the risk of slipping on recently cleaned areas.
  • Increases suction power and safety.
Ergonomic design
  • For operators of different heights.
  • Increases the operating comfort.
  • Enables higher productivity during cleaning applications.
Robust standard chassis
  • High quality prevents deformations.
  • Increases reliability.
  • Lowers maintenance effort and costs.
Unique design of suction system
  • Easy maintenance work.
  • Reduces operating noise.
  • Increases the user-friendliness.
Separate waste water tank system
  • Very easy cleaning.
  • Increases hygiene.
Fresh water cap with cleaning agent dosing unit
  • For convenient and accurate dosing of cleaning agents.
  • Lowers cleaning agent consumption and costs.
Practical Home Base
  • For carrying various accessory parts.
  • Utensils for manual cleaning are always within easy reach.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Battery
Traction drive Traction motor
Vacuum working width (mm) 850
Fresh / dirty water tank (l) 55 / 55
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) max. 2550
Practical area performance (m²/h) 1530
Battery (V) 24
Driving speed (km/h) max. 6
Brush speed (rpm) 180
Brush contact pressure (kg) 27
Aisle turning width (mm) 1400
Water consumption (l/min) max. 2.6
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65.2
Total permissible weight (kg) 240
Weight without accessories (kg) 103
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1328 x 610 x 1073

Scope of supply

  • Disc brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • robust aluminium die-cast suction bar

Equipment

  • Traction drive
  • Two-tank system
  • Type of suction lips: Linatex®
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
Scrubber drier BD 50/55 W Classic Bp
Videos
Application areas
  • Ideal for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices
  • For use in hotels and in the catering industry, retail trade and car dealerships
  • For cleaning in the healthcare sector, in the transport industry and in industry
Accessories
Cleaning agents