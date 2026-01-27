Scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Classic Bp
80 cm working width and 100 litre tank volume guarantee efficient and long cleaning with our battery powered walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic.
The powerful traction drive, which helps to climb slopes effortlessly, is one of the most striking features of our walk-behind scrubber drier BD 80/100 W Bp Classic. The hand-guided and battery powered machine is optimally prepared for daily as well as tough applications. For example, highly stressed components, such as squeegees and disc brush head, are made from solid die-cast aluminium and also withstand extremely high stresses. The tried-and-tested operating concept with spring clip on the rear of the handle, the simple increase of the brush contact pressure from 40 to 68 kilogrammes for very stubborn dirt or for decoating, as well as the infinitely variable transport and cleaning speed of up to 5 km/h, are very comfortable for the user. The large working width of 80 centimetres and the 100 litre tank make possible long and efficient cleaning applications and area performances of up to 4800 m² per hour. The clever concept is complemented by the Home Base adapter, which allows manual cleaning equipment to be carried, thus contributing to even higher efficiency and significantly enhancing the comfort for the user.
Features and benefits
Highly stressed parts such as squeegee and brush head are made from high-quality aluminiumRobust machine concept for tough working conditions with low failure rates. Also developed for applications in harsh conditions.
Brush contact pressure can be adjusted in 2 stagesCan be manually increased from standard 40 to 68 kilogrammes if required. Lower contact pressure for lighter soiling or on sensitive floors. Higher contact pressure for stubborn dirt or for decoating.
Efficient and powerful 300 Watt traction motorAlso helps to easily climb slopes, and saves the user energy. Driving speed can be adjusted via accessible potentiometer.
Coloured, clearly visible operating elements
- Colour-coded operating elements simplify operation and shorten the training time.
Clever Home Base system
- Options to attach manual cleaning equipment such as hooks, containers, mop, etc.
Inexpensive machine from the classic range
- Outstanding value for money.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (mm)
|810
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|1090
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|100 / 100
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 4000
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|2400
|Battery (V)
|24
|Brush speed (rpm)
|180
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|21.3 - 36.2 / 40 - 68
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63 - 65
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1900
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|435
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|110.6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1500 x 835 x 1065
Scope of supply
- Disc brush: 2 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Traction drive
- Two-tank system
Application areas
- Ideal for maintenance cleaning in retail trade, DIY stores, shopping centres, industry, at airports.