Scrubber drier BR 30/4 C + MF

The BR 30/4 C is a highly innovative and powerful vacuum ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning.

This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning.

Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
  • Ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
  • The roller brush also cleans structured surfaces and crevices.
  • The roller initiates an automatic forwards motion, meaning that the machine does not need to be pushed.
Immediately dry
  • The soft suction lips remove moisture – backwards and forwards.
  • The floor can be walked on again immediately.
  • For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be deactivated using the foot pedal.
Vacuum off facility
  • The suction can be deactivated using the foot pedal.
  • For a thorough cleaning, the cleaning fleet can be spread out first, and then suctioned off separately.
Tanks are removable
  • The handy fresh water tank can be removed separately and can also be filled in small sinks.
  • The wastewater tank can be removed separately and can be emptied into the sink, for example.
  • Tanks can be removed separately or together. Including handle for easy transport.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Traction drive Advance by brush rotation
Brush working width (mm) 300
Vacuum working width (mm) 300
Fresh / dirty water tank (l) 4 / 4
Theoretical area performance (m²/h) 200
Practical area performance (m²/h) 150
Brush speed (rpm) 1450
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²) 100
Water consumption (l/min) 0.3
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) max. 72
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Rated input power (W) 820
Colour anthracite
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 495 x 340 x 1145

Scope of supply

  • Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
  • Microfibre roller: 1 Piece(s)
  • Transport wheels
  • Two squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Two-tank system
  • Mains operation
