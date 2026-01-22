Scrubber drier BR 30/4 C + MF
The BR 30/4 C is a highly innovative and powerful vacuum ideal for cleaning hard surfaces from 20 to 200 m² as the perfect alternative to manual cleaning.
This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning.
Features and benefits
High-speed roller brush
- Ten times higher contact pressure than manual cleaning.
- The roller brush also cleans structured surfaces and crevices.
- The roller initiates an automatic forwards motion, meaning that the machine does not need to be pushed.
Immediately dry
- The soft suction lips remove moisture – backwards and forwards.
- The floor can be walked on again immediately.
- For intensive cleaning, the suction can also be deactivated using the foot pedal.
Vacuum off facility
- The suction can be deactivated using the foot pedal.
- For a thorough cleaning, the cleaning fleet can be spread out first, and then suctioned off separately.
Tanks are removable
- The handy fresh water tank can be removed separately and can also be filled in small sinks.
- The wastewater tank can be removed separately and can be emptied into the sink, for example.
- Tanks can be removed separately or together. Including handle for easy transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Brush working width (mm)
|300
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|300
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|4 / 4
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|200
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|150
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1450
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²)
|100
|Water consumption (l/min)
|0.3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 72
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Rated input power (W)
|820
|Colour
|anthracite
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|495 x 340 x 1145
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Microfibre roller: 1 Piece(s)
- Transport wheels
- Two squeegees, straight: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Mains operation