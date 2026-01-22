This machine is as easy to manoeuvre as a vacuum brush. It exerts ten times more contact pressure than mopping by hand with far better cleaning performance. And this, at a roller speed of about 1,500 revolutions. The machine maintains suction while vacuuming forwards and backwards. The squeegees can also be raised for stubborn dirt. This ensures a longer contact time for the cleaning fleet. Ideal for cleaning of smaller shops, restaurants, petrol stations, supermarkets, sanitary areas, hotels and snack areas or as a supplement to an existing scrubber drier. Floors are immediately dry and non-slip after cleaning.