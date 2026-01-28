Scrubber Dryer BR 35/12 C Bp Pack
Equipped with innovative KART technology, the battery-powered scrubber drier BR 35/12 C impresses with superb agility, low weight and a high cleaning performance.
Cleans both forwards and in reverse, also manages stairs thanks to its low weight and is very easy to transport: our battery powered scrubber drier BR 35/12 C is the ideal and efficient cleaning solution for small and heavily furnished areas. Its rotatable roller brush head with KART technology (Kärcher Advanced Response Technology) allows work on tight bends, thus ensuring maximum manoeuvrability and agility. The powerful, long-lasting lithium-ion battery makes possible long applications, can also be recharged quickly, is completely maintenance-free and lasts up to 3 times longer than typical lead batteries. The excellent equipment of the BR 35/12 C is complemented by the connectible eco!efficiency mode, which lowers the energy consumption considerably at the touch of a button, extends the runtime of the battery and also reduces the operating noise by around 40 percent, thus permitting applications in noise-sensitive areas.
Features and benefits
Brush head rotatable by +/- 200° with KART technology, allowing the machine to be steered. For easy negotiation of curves
- Extremely manoeuvrable and effective – ideal for areas with a lot of furniture.
- The brush is always transverse to the direction of travel. The suction bar reliably absorbs the water in every corner.
- If necessary, cleaning and vacuuming can also be done in reverse.
Sustainable: 30% recycled material and eco!efficiency mode
- Saves resources and extends the run time by up to 50%.
- 40% quieter.
- Reduced CO₂ emissions.
Includes high-performance lithium-ion battery
- Completely maintenance-free despite a service life that is three times longer than conventional batteries.
- Interim or partial charging is also possible where necessary.
- Quick charging (full in three hours, half full in one hour).
Compact device
- Driving away from the wall is possible at a 90° angle.
- No protrusions from the device; easy handling.
Very low machine weight
- 35% lighter than comparable devices.
- Can easily be carried over steps, thresholds or stairs.
- Simplified transport in vehicles.
Handlebar can be folded down
- Compact storage.
- Can also be transported in small vehicles.
Handlebar height-adjustable
- Ergonomically adjustable for different operator sizes.
Includes high-performance on-board charger
- The charger is always there; charging is always possible.
- Can be fully recharged in three hours or semi-charged in one hour. Interim charges are possible at any time.
- Charger automatically switches itself off. No energy consumption in standby operation.
Roller technology
- High contact pressure for removing stubborn dirt.
- Very good even on rough floor coverings or for cleaning crevices.
- Uniform cleaning result.
Includes Sweeping function
- Efficiently sweep, scrub and vacuum in a single procedure.
- Vacuums small stones, splinter of wood and other small parts.
- For optimal operation of the suction bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Advance by brush rotation
|Brush working width (mm)
|350
|Vacuum working width (mm)
|450
|Fresh / dirty water tank (l)
|12 / 12
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|1400
|Practical area performance (m²/h)
|1050
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Battery (V/Ah)
|25.2 / 21
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 1.5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 2.7
|power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|220 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Brush speed (rpm)
|700 - 1500
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|80 - 150 / 6 - 12
|Aisle turning width (mm)
|1050
|Water consumption (l/min)
|1
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|max. 65
|Rated input power (W)
|500
|Colour
|anthracite
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|48
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|36
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|930 x 420 x 1100
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 1 Piece(s)
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Transport wheels
- Straight squeegee: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Two-tank system
- Variable contact pressure