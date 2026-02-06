Scrubber drier B 260 R I Bp Pack+R100+DOSE+SB
With a powerful battery, high-performance battery charger, 100 cm working width and roller brush head: the ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack for tough industrial applications.
The robust ride-on scrubber drier B 260 RI Bp Pack can be used for an extensive range of cleaning applications thanks to its 260 litre fresh and waste water tank, including the DOSE cleaning agent dosing system that conserves resources, the time-saving auto-fill function and the manual tank rinsing system for cleaning. Designed for tough industrial conditions and supplied with a working light and a 630 Ah wet battery together with the right charger, it performs impressively with the newly developed roller brush head, which saves time-intensive manual pre-sweeping thanks to the optimised, integrated sweeping function while also reducing the risk of a squeegee blockage. The squeegee has also been newly developed and optimised with respect to airflow and it performs superbly with the two wear-free Ec turbines to deliver outstanding vacuuming results. Its working width of 100 cm and driving speed of up to 10 km/h enable a high area performance in next to no time. The steering angle sensor ensures maximum safety around bends by braking to slow down the machine if the speed is too high. In addition, the water volume that is sprayed is automatically optimised when driving in curves.
Features and benefits
Newly developed roller brush headGreatly improved sweeping results and prevents squeegee blockages. The rollers can be changed in a matter of seconds and without tools. Excellent cleaning results.
10 km/h driving speedEnables a high area performance in next to no time and quick transportation operations. The steering angle sensor acts as a safety feature when driving in curves. There is automatic braking if speed is too high when driving in curves.
Includes two turbines as standardExcellent vacuuming results on all surfaces. Wear-free Ec turbines. Optimised airflow with the newly developed squeegee.
Welded industrial squeegee
- With tear-resistant, long-lasting Linatex® suction lips for excellent vacuuming results.
- Fast and simple replacement of the suction lips.
- Robust parallelogram holder with an evasion function for obstacles.
With a system for the "DOSE" cleaning agent dosing unit
- Saves detergent.
- Precise and uniform dosing (adjustable from 0 to 3%).
- Cleaning agent can be replaced without the need to empty the fresh water tank.
Innovative KIK system
- Increased security against incorrect operation.
- Reduction in service costs.
- Optimum matching to the individual cleaning tasks without overwhelming the user.
Large colour display
- Clear display of the current program.
- Easy operation and shorter teach-in times.
Roller brush head with integrated sweeping unit
- Saves time with integrated pre-sweeping of coarse dirt.
Energy-saving eco!efficiency mode
- Reduced power consumption.
- 40% longer run time per battery charge.
- Even quieter and thereby ideal for noise-sensitive areas (daytime cleaning, hospitals, hotels, etc.).
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Battery
|Traction drive
|Traction motor
|Brush working width (cm)
|100
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1220
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1220
|Vacuum working width (cm)
|114
|Fresh / dirty water tank ( )
|260 / 260
|Waste container (l)
|26
|Theoretical area performance (m²/h)
|max. 10000
|Practical area performance (m²)
|7000
|Battery type
|low maintenance
|Battery (V/Ah)
|36 / 630
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 5
|Battery charging time (h)
|approx. 12
|Driving speed (km/h)
|max. 10
|Climbing ability (%)
|max. 15
|Brush speed (rpm)
|1250
|Brush contact pressure (kg/g/cm²)
|150 / 210
|Aisle turning width (cm)
|212
|Water consumption (l/min)
|max. 9
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Total permissible weight (kg)
|1840
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1430
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2000 x 1180 x 1570
Scope of supply
- Roller brush: 2 Piece(s)
- Battery and charger included
- Curved squeegee
- Side brushes
- dosing canister for cleaning agent with closed loop system
Equipment
- Auto-Fill
- Tank rinsing system
- Traction drive
- Automatic water stop
- DOSE
- Parking brake
- Integrated sweeping attachment
- Adjustable steering wheel
- Sweeping function
- Solenoid valve
- Two-tank system
- standard daytime driving light
- Type of suction lips: Linatex®
- Kärcher colour and operating concept
- Kärcher Intelligent Key System (KIK) with over 30 user languages and individual user rights
- Home Base fastening possibilities for mop or similar
- speed reduction in curves for increased safety
- electrical and mechanical float switch
- Easy Operation selector switch
Videos
Application areas
- Suitable for use in production halls, warehouses, logistics buildings and heavy industry facilities