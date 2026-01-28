Steam cleaner SG 4/4
Compact steam cleaner SG 4/4 with powerful 4 bar steam pressure, infinitely variable steam quantity control and VapoHydro function for perfect cleaning and certified disinfection without chemicals.
The SG 4/4 is a compact and robust steam cleaner, which thanks to 4 bar steam pressure impresses with excellent cleaning performance and certified disinfection*. The infinitely variable steam quantity control and the VapoHydro function for the infinitely variable control of the steam saturation allow a perfect adaptation of the machine to the respective cleaning task. The two-tank system which heats up quickly can be filled continuously, thus allowing long periods of uninterrupted work. The machine has an integrated temperature indicator, works entirely without chemical additives and is universal. The comprehensive equipment package includes 2 floor nozzles (for abrasive and hygienic cleaning), an integrated storage compartment for accessories, an integrated cable hook, as well as a holder for tubes for space-saving storage. (* in accordance with EN 16615, PVC floor, machine: SG 4/4 (floor nozzle with lamella, 30 cm/s, max. steam pressure, min. VapoHydro), test bacterium: Enterococcus hirae ATCC 10541, test virus: MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.)
Features and benefits
Certified and highly effective disinfectionSurface disinfection according to EN 16615 verified by external laboratory. Efficacy spectrum bactericidal and virucidal against enveloped viruses PLUS. Test germs: Enterococcus hirae, MVA, Murines Norovirus, Adenovirus.
Disinfection without chemicalsResource-friendly and residue-free, as only cleaned with water. Maximum safety as the development of multiresistant germs is prevented. Surface-friendly cleaning without chemicals.
Two-tank systemThe fresh water tank can be continually filled, since the boiler and tank are separate. Since only part of the overall volume is heated at any one time, it takesvery little time for a consistent steam pattern to form. With a total volume of over 4 litres, the SG 4/4 can be used for long periods without refilling.
VapoHydro
- Thanks to VapoHydro, the steam level can be infinitely adjusted to the cleaning task.
- In addition to the steam pressure, the saturation can be infinitely adjusted from full steam to hot water.
- With the hot water jet, even stubborn dirt can be effectively dissolved initially.
Accessory storage compartment
- The integrated storage compartment enables the storage of a variety of accessories.
- Special small parts are always safely stored and do not get lost.
- Even the pipes can be stored on the rear of unit.
Specifications
Technical data
|Boiler capacity (l)
|2.4
|Tank capacity (l)
|2
|Steam pressure (bar)
|max. 4
|Heating output (W)
|2300
|Heat-up time (min)
|9
|Boiler temperature (°C)
|max. 145
|Cable length (m)
|7.5
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|11.2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|475 x 320 x 275
Scope of supply
- Hand nozzle with brush: 165 mm
- Quantity of steam pipes: 2 Piece(s)
- Steam pipes length: 505 mm
- Steam hose with gun: 2 m
- Floor nozzle with slats: 320 mm
- Floor nozzle with bristles: 310 mm
- Filling funnel
- Steam suction tube: 2 Piece(s)
- Terry cloth cover for hand nozzle
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 400x200 mm)
- Floor nozzle cloth (terry cloth, 480x270 mm)
Equipment
- Tank: can be refilled whenever needed
- Ergonomic carrying handle
- Power nozzle
- Point jet nozzle, short
- Point jet nozzle, long
- Round brush, black: 1 Piece(s)
- VapoHydro function
- Infinitely variable steam saturation control
- Steam flow regulation: on device (infinitely variable)
- Safety lock on steam boiler
- Safety lock on steam gun
Videos
Application areas
- Versatile and can be used in places with high hygienic requirements