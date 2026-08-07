Vacuum sweeper KM 100/100 R Bp Pack
Comfortable, modern ride-on sweeper for professional use indoors and outdoors for areas from 6,000 m²/h to 7,800 m²/h.
TECHNICAL DESCRIPTION: Drive: - 24 V/ 600 W DC motor - 1 x pedal for forward and reverse travel - Small turning circle (3350 mm) - Automatic parking brake with vacuum technology - Automatic motor switch-off when leaving the seat - Effective round filter system with automatic filter cleaning Sweeping/suction system: the machine works according to the overthrow sweeping principle, meaning that the waste is conveyed over the sweeper roller and into the waste container at the back. The sweeper roller is floating and automatically adapted to ground unevenness. Both the filter and the main sweeper roller can be exchanged without any tools. The coarse dirt flap allows the pick-up of coarse dirt, such as cans, grit, gravel or wet leaves. The side brush and the sweeper roller are driven hydraulically. A second side brush is available as an option. Waste container: the two 50-litre waste containers can be removed from the side. Operation: you can raise and lower the main sweeper roller and the side brush automatically using a switch. You control forward and reverse travel using the accelerator pedal. Batteries and battery charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Impact protectionProtects the sweeper and obstacles within the area being cleaned.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaning systemThe filter is automatically cleaned when the machine is switched off – for continuous low-dust sweeping for long periods of uninterrupted use. Filter cleaning can also take place manually. Filter replacement without tools.
Easy to maintainFilter and roller brush easy to remove without tools for flexible maintenance.
EASY-Operation concept
- Clear and logical arrangement of all controls in the handle and field of view for ease of use.
- Standard symbols for all Kärcher sweepers.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|DC engine
|Drive performance (V/kW)
|24 / 2.1
|Drive type
|Electric
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|6000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|7800
|Working width (mm)
|700
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1300
|Battery capacity (Ah)
|240
|Battery voltage (V)
|24
|Battery runtime (h)
|max. 2.5
|Waste container (l)
|100
|Climbing ability (%)
|15
|Working speed (km/h)
|6
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|540
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|300
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2006 x 1005 x 1343
Scope of supply
- Round polyester filter
- Battery and on-board charger included
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Floating main sweeper roller
- Adjustable suction power
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overthrow principle
- Forward traction drive
- Reverse traction drive
- Suction
- Outdoor use
- Indoor use
- Battery indicator
- Operating hour counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
Videos
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Perfect for building service contractors, in the retail sector or public buildings.
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Also suitable for cleaning production areas and warehouses