Vacuum sweeper KM 170/600 R D Classic
Diesel-powered, fully hydraulic KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial sweeper with four-wheel rear steering. For use in dirt-intensive sectors, such as in foundries.
Economical diesel drive, outstanding area performance, very robust design: our KM 170/600 R D Classic industrial sweeper was developed for heavy-duty cleaning applications in dirt-intensive fields such as construction, metalworking and foundries. Coarse dirt, as well as fine waste, lands reliably in the hopper thanks to the tried-and-tested dustpan principle. While cleaning, the roller brush automatically adapts to any unevenness in the ground and ensures an even sweep in all conditions. Together, the high-performance pocket filter system and the automatic filter cleaning guarantee consistent cleaning performance. There is also the option of a user-friendly flat pleated filter system or tried-and-tested round filter system, as desired. The machine is also designed to be user friendly: it is intuitively operated using levers, maintenance work, such as brush roller replacement, can be carried out in no time at all without any tools, and the convenient emptying of the waste container makes work easier.
Features and benefits
Efficient pocket filter system
- Effectively minimises dust production when sweeping.
- Also available with optional flat pleated filter or round filter system.
- Extremely effective cleaning for a long service life.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicing
- Intuitive operation using levers.
- Main sweeper roller and filter can be replaced easily without tools.
- Easy access to all key components.
Automatic filter cleaning
- Regular cleaning extends the service life of the filter.
- Reduces dust production, even in extreme external conditions.
- Functions reliably with all available filter systems.
Comprehensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easy adaptation to individual cleaning needs.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air conditioning, heating).
- Optionally available: Working lights, water spraying system or second side brush.
Robust design of the machine for safe work
- Permits applications in extreme external conditions.
- Leads to longer service life of components and machine.
- Standard flashing beacon increases safety for user and environment.
Dustpan principle
- Guarantees good cleaning results also with fine waste.
- Effortless pick-up of coarse waste.
- Low dust production.
Four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Kubota
|Drive performance (kW)
|18.5
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|23800
|Working width (mm)
|1350
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1700
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|2000
|Waste container (l)
|600
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|14
|Filter area (m²)
|13
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1698
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1695
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1698
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2742 x 1904 x 2213
Scope of supply
- pocket filter
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Floating main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Adjustable suction power
- Dustpan principle
- Forward traction drive
- Reverse traction drive
- Suction
- Hydraulic container lift emptying
- Outdoor use
- Operating hour counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, swings out automatically
Videos
Application areas
- For use in foundries, iron and steelworks and heavy industry
- Ideal for use in building companies and raw material plants, as well as on construction sites
- For use in the metalworking industry and in production halls
- Suitable for use in outside spaces and loading sites