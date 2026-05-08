Vacuum sweeper KM 100/120 R G
Versatile KM 100/120 R G ride-on sweeper with convenient, hydraulic high container emptying and effective round-filter system with automatic cleaning for virtually dust-free sweeping.
Whether you are working in very dusty outdoor areas or well ventilated indoor areas: The robust KM 100/120 R G ride-on sweeper from Kärcher impresses with its great versatility, excellent sweeping results and a great many options to be adjusted to individual customer requirements. Thanks to the floating roller brush, it effortlessly deals with a wide variety of floor textures, while the large waste container capacity of 120 litres, the swivelling side brush and a working speed of 7 km/h ensure comprehensive and rapid sweeping that does not damage the furniture or machine. Users benefit from simple and ergonomic operation, convenient and automatic high container emptying (up to 152 cm) and the excellent view of the areas to be cleaned. A proven round-filter system with a filter area of 6 m² enables continues sweeping with virtually no dust – the automatic filter cleaning doubles the filter service life and protects the user's health regardless of the volume of dirt. In addition, optional attachment kits make it possible to customise the equipment even further to meet practically all customer requirements.
Features and benefits
High productivityExcellent sweeping result thanks to floating roller brush system. Large waste container capacity (120 l) for long, uninterrupted use. Robust design and proven components for few machine downtimes.
Convenient and safe operationHigh level of driving comfort and hydraulic high container emptying up to a height of 152 cm. Simple operation and clear and ergonomic arrangement of control elements. Logical connection of functions to prevent operating errors.
Large filter area with automatic filter cleaningAutomatic filter cleaning in five-minute intervals and after switching off. Efficient filter cleaning of the 6 m² filter area doubles the service life. Virtually dust-free, continuous sweeping regardless of the volume of dirt.
Simple maintenance and very easy servicing
- All important components are easy to check and replace with no tools required.
- Smart hood concept for very easy access to all machine components.
Specifications
Technical data
|Traction drive
|Hydraulic
|Drive performance (kW)
|6.3
|Drive type
|Petrol
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|7000
|Max. area performance with 2 side brushes (m²/h)
|8890
|Working width (mm)
|730
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1000
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1270
|Waste container (l)
|120
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|7
|Filter area (m²)
|6
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|572.9
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|570
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|575
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1700 x 1195 x 1370
Scope of supply
- Round polyester filter
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Automatic filter cleaning
- Floating main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Adjustable suction power
- Coarse dirt flap
- Overthrow principle
- Forward traction drive
- Reverse traction drive
- Suction
- Hydraulic container lift emptying
- Outdoor use
- Operating hour counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Catalytic converter
- Side brush, swings out automatically
- Side brush, pneumatically controlled
- Home Base fastening option
Application areas
- For rapid maintenance cleaning in car parks
- Also suitable for workshops, schools, service stations or car dealerships
- Suitable for use in outside spaces, in loading areas and on construction sites