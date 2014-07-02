Vacuum sweeper KM 150/500 R D
Diesel-powered, industrial sweeper with three-wheel rear steering. For tackling tough jobs in the building material or metal-working industries, foundries and other dirt-intensive sectors.
The KM 150/500 R D industrial sweeper is ideal for low-consumption diesel operation and impresses with excellent drive performance. This robust machine is suitable for extreme jobs, e.g. in the building material and metal-working industries or foundries and in all other dirt-intensive sectors. Thanks to the dustpan principle, fine sweepings and coarse dirt are reliably vacuumed. The roller brush automatically adjusts to uneven surfaces and the innovative sweeping system reduces wear and tear to a minimum. The main roller brush can be easily changed without tools. The waste container automatically closes during transport. Two horizontally installed flat pleated filters ensure clean air under heavy dust conditions. Filter cleaning can be done with the push of a button using a highly effective dual scraper. The filter is easily accessible and can be easily changed without the need for tools. The motor is also easy to access. The basic functions can be conveniently selected with a control thanks to the EASY Operation Concept. A cyclone filter cleans the air before it enters the motor and increases the service life considerably.
Features and benefits
Efficient filter systemFlat pleated filter with 7 m² filter area. Effective cleaning with dual scraper. For dust-free sweeping.
Comfortable workplaceAll control elements are clearly arranged and easy to access. All displays in full view. Optional: cabs with heating or air-conditioning.
Simple operation, maintenance and servicingSimple technology with tried and tested components: fully hydraulicdrive, electric instead of electronic. Easy motor access for quick and simple maintenance. Main sweeper roller and flat pleated filter can be replaced without tools.
Diesel operation
- Long work intervals.
- Powerful motorisation
Optional four-wheel chassis
- Improves traction on slippery surfaces and uneven surface.
- Increases ride comfort and safety.
- Ideal for use on sensitive surfaces due to low surface pressure.
Hydraulic high dump system
- Emptying the waste is safe and easy.
- High dump system up to 1.52 m.
Dustpan principle
- Good intake of fine and coarse waste.
- Low dust dispersion.
Comprehensive range of accessories and attachment kits
- Easy adaptation to individual cleaning needs.
- Impressive equipment (e.g. comfort cab, air-conditioner, heating).
- Second and third side brushes available on request.
Fully hydraulic traction drive and driven main sweeper roller and side brush
- Extremely low-maintenance.
- No wear and tear.
- Extremely durable.
Cyclone pre-filter
- Longer working time for the motor filter.
- Extended maintenance intervals.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Diesel
|Traction drive
|Four-stroke engine
|Engine manufacturer
|Yanmar
|Drive performance (kW)
|18.6
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|18000
|Working width (mm)
|1200
|Working width with one side brush (mm)
|1500
|Working width with two side brushes (mm)
|1800
|Waste container (l)
|500
|Climbing ability (%)
|18
|Working speed (km/h)
|12
|Filter area (m²)
|7
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|1440
|Weight, ready for operation (kg)
|1440
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|2442 x 1570 x 1640
Scope of supply
- Pneumatic wheels
Equipment
- Manual filter cleaning
- Adjustable main sweeper roller
- Power steering
- Adjustable suction power
- Dustpan principle
- Forward traction drive
- Reverse traction drive
- Suction
- Hydraulic container lift emptying
- Outdoor use
- Operating hour counter
- Sweeping function, can be switched off
- Side brush, swings out automatically
Videos
Application areas
- For industry (foundries, cement plants), logistics and warehouses, car parks and multistorey car parks, construction industry, airports and ports