Water blaster HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
Mobile high-pressure cleaner HD 7/14-4 M with AC motor and 3-piston axial pump. Compact, reliable device with high cleaning performance and energy efficiency for daily use.
Our mobile and unheated high-pressure cleaner HD 7/14-4 M possesses numerous innovative equipment features as standard for safe and comfortable work. The automatic pressure relief, for example, protects high-pressure components against damage in stand-by mode, while the innovative EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet in order to reduce the holding force to zero, and the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable up to 5-times faster handling compared to conventional screw connections without any negative impacts on the robustness and durability. The device is suitable for upright and stationary operation, thus offering lots of flexibility in use. The robust 3-piston axial pump with brass cylinder head increases the cleaning power and energy efficiency by around 20 percent. Numerous options for storing accessories, also during transportation, aswell as a very easy-to-service device layout, complement the clever concept of the HD 7/14-4 M.
Features and benefits
High-quality equipmentAutomatic pressure relief for protecting the components extends their service life. Powerful, 4-pole slow-running electric motor. High-quality brass cylinder head.
Flexible operationDesigned for upright and horizontal operation. Maximum stability in horizontal operation as the wheels do not touch the ground.
Outstanding mobilityPush handle can be retracted at the push of a button, thus increasing the compactness of the machine and reducing the space requirement. Effortless storage in service vehicles. Integrated storage options reduce the set-up times.
Clever accessory storage
- Bracket for fixing the cup foam lance.
- EASY!Lock TR20 allows the power nozzle or a surface cleaner to be stored directly at the machine.
- Practical nozzle compartment for holding the rotary nozzle.
Easy servicing
- Easy access to the cylinder head when bottom of machine is opened.
- Fast access to electrical box through simple removal of cover.
- Large, easily accessible water fine filter for protecting the pump against dirt particles in water.
Efficient and time-saving solutions
- Effortless EASY!Force high-pressure gun.
- EASY!Lock quick-release locks: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.
Increased energy efficiency
- Newly developed 3-piston axial pump with considerably reduced flow and pressure losses.
- 20 percent increase in cleaning performance and energy efficiency.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|700
|Feed temperature (°C)
|60
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|140 / 14
|Max. pressure (bar/MPa)
|210 / 21
|Connected load (kW)
|3.4
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Water inlet
|3/4″
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|38.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|41.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|400 x 455 x 700
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force
- Spray lance: 840 mm
- Power nozzle
- Dirt blaster
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- High-pressure hose type: Premium quality
- Pressure switch-off
Application areas
- Ideal for building contractors, tradespeople, building service providers and local authorities