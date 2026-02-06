Hot water generator HG 43
Thanks to the efficient and low-emission burner technology with 43 kW heat output, our HG 43 hot water generator can convert all high-pressure cleaners into effective hot water machines.
The cost-effective solution for upgrading existing cold water high-pressure cleaners: our HG 43 hot water generator is compatible with every high-pressure cleaner on the market, regardless of whether or not it is a Kärcher machine. Age and performance are irrelevant here. Using hot water for high-pressure cleaning saves on detergent, significantly speeds up and improves the cleaning results and comes into its own particularly in the removal of greasy and oily dirt and encrustations. Furthermore, the working pressure can be reduced in order to protect sensitive surfaces whilst retaining the same cleaning performance. The technically advanced burner technology with 43 kW output ensures high efficiency with low emission values. Our tried-and-tested safety technology with safety block featuring a pressure switch, the protection against water deficiency, along with an integrated Soft Damping System for protecting the heating coil from vibrations, ensure a long lifetime. All machine components are designed for long-term use while a stable tubular frame also enables use under tougher conditions.
Features and benefits
Durable and robustHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. Tried-and-tested Kärcher safety technology guarantees optimal protection of the machine and user. The sturdy tubular frame provides protection in continuous heavy-duty use.
Increased cleaning performance thanks to hot waterShorter cleaning times and reduction of labour costs. More effective removal of oils, greases and lubricants. Germ-killing effect and protection of sensitive surfaces.
Very easy to maintainEasy access to all service and maintenance components. Integrated fuel filter and removable fuel tank for cleaning.
Extremely easy to use
- Intuitive operation with large single-button selector switch.
- First-class mobility thanks to large wheels and castor with parking brake.
- Storage possibilities for all accessory parts directly on the machine.
Specifications
Technical data
|Heating output (kW)
|43
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|max. 80
|55 °C ∆ T @ (l/h)
|600
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|88.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|100.5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1000 x 850 x 1080