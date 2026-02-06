The most powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class: the HDS 8/18-4 C with eco!efficiency and steam stage impresses with its ergonomics and user-friendliness. Its powerful 4-pole motor is water-cooled. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up high pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with servo control for easy adjustment of pressure and water flow, patented nozzle technology and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The maintenance-friendly HDS 8/18-4 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are integrated storage possibilities for accessories.