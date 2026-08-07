Water blaster HDS 10/21-4 M
Powerful hot water blaster with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor, economical eco!efficiency mode, two detergent tanks and stainless steel heating coil.
The HDS 10/21-4 M is one of the most powerful hot water blasters in the middle class and also impresses with its sophisticated ergonomics and high level of user-friendliness. Its low-speed, 4-pole and water-cooled electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston and the economical eco!efficiency mode simultaneously ensure maximum performance and reliable, economical operation. The energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included as standard for fatigue-free and time-saving work. Many other equipment and performance details are also impressive, such as the optimised burner engineering, the stainless steel heating coil, the two detergent tanks, the convenient mobility concept, the extensive safety technology, the simple operation with just one switch or the clever accessory storage options.
Features and benefits
High efficiencyIn eco!efficiency mode, the machine operates at the most efficienttemperature range (60 °C) – even at the maximum water flow. The burner cycles are optimised to reduce fuel consumption by 20% compared to full load operation.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!LockEASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force. Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun. Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Maximum efficiencyHighly efficient, tried-and-tested "Made in Germany" burner technology. 4-pole electric motor with three-piston axial pump. Water-cooled motor for a high level of performance and durability.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valve, water shortage and fuel safeguard guarantee the operational safety of the device.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- On-board storage for full range of accessories. Includes two hooks for suction hose and power cord
- Spacious storage compartment for cleaning agents, gloves or tools, for example.
Detergent dosing unit
- Easily switched between detergent tanks 1 and 2.
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tipping trough for effortless transport over ledges.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- One switch for all unit functions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|420
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|500 - 1000
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 210 / 3 - 21
|Max. pressure (bar)
|240
|Temperature (12°C inlet temperature) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|8
|Heating oil consumption, full load/eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|7.3
|Heating oil consumption, eco!efficiency (kg/h)
|5.8
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Fuel tank (l)
|25
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|187.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|197.3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1300 x 800 x 1140
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- High-pressure hose length: 20 m
- High-pressure hose type: Longlife
- High-pressure hose specification: DN 8,400 bar
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- High-pressure spray lance
- Servo control
Equipment
- Cleaning agent function: 20 + 10 l tank
- ANTI!Twist
- Cleaning agent, calcification protection and fuel tanks can be filled from outside
- Pressure switch-off
- Two detergent tanks
- Dry-run protection
- Stainless steel heating coil
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor areas
- Service station cleaning
- Facade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities