The HDS 10/21-4 M is one of the most powerful hot water blasters in the middle class and also impresses with its sophisticated ergonomics and high level of user-friendliness. Its low-speed, 4-pole and water-cooled electric motor, the robust 3-piston axial pump with ceramic piston and the economical eco!efficiency mode simultaneously ensure maximum performance and reliable, economical operation. The energy-saving EASY!Force Advanced HP trigger gun with servo control and 1050-millimetre-long spray lance with patented nozzle technology as well as the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners are also included as standard for fatigue-free and time-saving work. Many other equipment and performance details are also impressive, such as the optimised burner engineering, the stainless steel heating coil, the two detergent tanks, the convenient mobility concept, the extensive safety technology, the simple operation with just one switch or the clever accessory storage options.