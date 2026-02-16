Window and surface vacuum WVP 10
For smooth surfaces from windows to tiles: The battery powered WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner ensures perfect results without streaks, is comfortable to hold and even allows you to work overhead.
Battery powered, lightweight and robust: Our handheld, professional WVP 10 window- and surface vacuum cleaner impresses with high-quality components such as the high-speed motor which delivers significantly higher suction performance than conventional machines. The result is streak-free surfaces, whether you use the window- and surface vacuum cleaner as a window vacuum or to clean tiles, mirrors, display cabinets, counters or any other smooth surface. No matter whether you work on vertical or horizontal surfaces or overhead: the vacuum cleaner is always comfortable to hold and the cleaning results are perfect in every position – even right up to edges thanks to the manually adjustable spacer. The 200 ml dirty water tank provides sufficient capacity for long periods of use, is quick and easy to empty and dishwasher-safe. A battery (30 min runtime), the matching battery charger, a spray bottle and a microfibre wiping cloth are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Lightweight, ergonomic and universalSuitable for all types of smooth surfaces − horizontal, vertical or even overhead. Comfortable handling and easy to operate. Safe, pleasant handling thanks to rubber handle.
Removable, replaceable batteryCharging state is displayed by 3 LEDs above the ON/OFF switch.
Convenient cleaning of edgesStreak-free cleaning results right up to the edges thanks to the manually adjustable spacer.
Large volume of dirty water tank
- Reduces work interruptions thanks to frequent emptying, thus increasing productivity.
- Reduces work interruptions thanks to frequent emptying, thus increasing productivity.
Specifications
Technical data
|Working width of suction nozzle (mm)
|280
|Dirty water tank capacity (ml)
|200
|Battery charge time (min)
|180
|Battery running time (min)
|35
|Battery type
|Removable lithium-ion battery
|Battery voltage (V)
|3.7
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2
|Weight incl. battery (kg)
|1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|280 x 130 x 335
Scope of supply
- Surface cleaner concentrate CA 30 R (1 × 500 ml)
- Spray bottle (500 ml)
- Microfibre wiping cloth indoor: 1 x
- Rechargeable battery
- Charger
- Dirt scraper
Equipment
- Suction nozzle width: 280 mm
Videos
Application areas
- Construction
- Retail
- Office buildings
- Hospitality
- Restaurants and catering
- Healthcare