Battery hedge trimmer HGE 18-50 Battery Set
Battery and fast charger included: the battery powered hedge trimmer HGE 18-50 Battery Set. Its 180° rotating handle and the cuttings sweeper ensure convenient hedge cutting.
No more tired shoulders and arms when working: Thanks to the 180° rotating handle, the battery powered hedge trimmer HGE 18-50 Battery Set provides a comfortable working position at all times, for example when making vertical cuts. In addition, the battery hedge trimmer features a number of practical functions. The two-hand safety circuit prevents the device from being started unintentionally. The saw function makes cutting thicker branches a breeze. And the cuttings sweeper attachment transports the hedge cuttings, which would otherwise land in the hedge, directly along the ground. The blade on the battery hedge trimmer is diamond-ground and therefore leaves behind precise cutting results. The additional blade protector with integrated lifting eye protects buildings, floors and the blade itself from damage – and enables the device to be hung up on the wall to save space. One battery and a fast charger are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Rotatable rear handleThe handle can be rotated by 180° in multiple increments to provide a comfortable working position.
Hedge broomConveniently sweeps the hedge cuttings which would normally fall into the hedge along the ground in front of the user.
Saw functionParticularly practical for hedges with occasional thicker branches.
Diamond-ground blade
- The blade ensures a precise cutting result.
Ergonomic handle design
- For a pleasant and secure hold also during longer work periods.
Control guard
- Protects the blade and prevents damage to buildings and floors.
- With integrated suspension for practical wall storage.
2-hand safety circuit
- Against unintentional start of the hedge trimmer.
18 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform
- Real Time Technology with LCD battery display: remaining running time, remaining charging time and battery capacity.
- Long-lasting and powerful thanks to lithium-ion cells.
- The exchangeable battery can be used in all other 18 V Kärcher Battery Power platform devices.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery powered device
|Battery platform
|18 V battery platform
|Cutting length (cm)
|50
|Tooth spacing (mm)
|22
|Speed regulation
|no
|Blade speed (cuts/min)
|2700
|Blade type
|Punched, diamond-ground
|Battery type
|Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
|Voltage (V)
|18
|Capacity (Ah)
|2.5
|Performance per battery charge * (m)
|max. 325 (2.5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (min)
|max. 40 (2.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 83
|Charging current (A)
|2.5
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|2.9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|5.8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|970 x 213 x 188
* Hedge height: 1 m, one side cutting
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger included
- Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah Battery Power battery (1 pc.)
- Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power fast charger (1 pc.)
- Blade guard
- Hedge broom
Equipment
- Handle: rotatable
- Saw function
- Control guard
- Hanging storage loop
Videos
Application areas
- Hedges
- Bushes