Kärcher South Africa on Instagram

WOW! You can find more information about our Instagram posts here. Follow: @karcher_southafrica

VC range

THE OBVIOUSLY GOOD VC

Cleaning made simple with maximum reliablility and movement. No cords, 2 buttons  and it brings back the WOW every time.

TO THE CORDLESS VC'S
WD range

BRING BACK THE WOW LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED

Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all. 

TO THE WET & DRY VACUUMS
Online shop

ONLINE SHOP

Have a look at our webshop specials and explore our range of cleaning products.

TO THE ONLINE SHOP
BBTW to your baby

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR BABY

The "ït's all taken care of" app – for taking care of any dirt that threatens the interior or exterior of your car or bike. Bring back the WOW.

TO THE POWER CONTROL HIGH-PRESSURE CLEANERS
FC 7

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR STAGE

The new cordless hard floor cleaner FC 7. Removes all types of dry and damp everyday dirt in just one step.

TO THE FC 7
Smart control

BRING BACK THE WOW LIKE AN EXPERT

NEW: The Smart Control high-pressure cleaners - the first high-pressure cleaners with a smart Bluetooth connection. Clean like an expert with the application advisor.

TO THE SMART CONTROL HIGH-PRESSURE CLEANERS
BBTW castle

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR CASTLE

Your home is your castle. With our WOW products, you can restore its as good as new WOW feeling. As often as and whenever you want. And gently, quickly and thoroughly like only Kärcher devices can do.

TO THE INDOOR RANGE
oc 3

UNPLUGGED CLEANING

When there is no plug nearby: Kärcher's battery-powered, mobile cleaning solutions push the boundaries of outdoor cleaning in both the medium and low pressure range.

TO MOBILE CLEANING
Sustainability

Sustainabiliy

Kärcher takes responsibility for the environment, our products, the supply chain, the company, society and our employees.

MORE ABOUT SUSTAINABILITY
Cleaning tips

Kärcher Know - How

Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.

TO THE CLEANING TIPS
Cultural sponsorship

Kärcher cleans the world

As a cleaning specialist, we have been committed to preserving historical monuments and buildings free of charge for 40 years.

TO CULTURAL SPONSORSHIP
The difference

The Difference

Immerse yourself in exciting stories about Kärcher.

TO KÄRCHER STORIES

Accessories and Detergents

Accessories

BRING BACK THE WOW. AND THE WOW. AND THE WOW

The ideal helper for every challenge in your own home: with the Kärcher accessories, you can extend the application possibilities of your pressure washer precisely and conveniently.

TO THE ACCESSORIES
Detergents

BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR BABY

Tried-and-tested Kärcher detergents and care agents ensure a dazzling appearance and longlasting care. They work. With a long-lasting effect. So then: get in and feel the WOW factor.

TO THE DETERGENTS

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