Kärcher South Africa on Instagram
WOW! You can find more information about our Instagram posts here. Follow: @karcher_southafrica
THE OBVIOUSLY GOOD VC
Cleaning made simple with maximum reliablility and movement. No cords, 2 buttons and it brings back the WOW every time.
BRING BACK THE WOW LIKE NOTHING HAPPENED
Wet or dry – it doesn't matter: The powerful WD range vacuums any kind of dirt. Discover the Kärcher vacuums that can do it all.
ONLINE SHOP
Have a look at our webshop specials and explore our range of cleaning products.
BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR BABY
The "ït's all taken care of" app – for taking care of any dirt that threatens the interior or exterior of your car or bike. Bring back the WOW.
BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR STAGE
The new cordless hard floor cleaner FC 7. Removes all types of dry and damp everyday dirt in just one step.
BRING BACK THE WOW LIKE AN EXPERT
NEW: The Smart Control high-pressure cleaners - the first high-pressure cleaners with a smart Bluetooth connection. Clean like an expert with the application advisor.
BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR CASTLE
Your home is your castle. With our WOW products, you can restore its as good as new WOW feeling. As often as and whenever you want. And gently, quickly and thoroughly like only Kärcher devices can do.
UNPLUGGED CLEANING
When there is no plug nearby: Kärcher's battery-powered, mobile cleaning solutions push the boundaries of outdoor cleaning in both the medium and low pressure range.
Sustainabiliy
Kärcher takes responsibility for the environment, our products, the supply chain, the company, society and our employees.
Kärcher Know - How
Whether indoors or outdoors: Tips on how to use these correctly can help make your work quicker, and you have more time to enjoy the finer things in life.
Kärcher cleans the world
As a cleaning specialist, we have been committed to preserving historical monuments and buildings free of charge for 40 years.
The Difference
Immerse yourself in exciting stories about Kärcher.
Accessories and Detergents
BRING BACK THE WOW. AND THE WOW. AND THE WOW
The ideal helper for every challenge in your own home: with the Kärcher accessories, you can extend the application possibilities of your pressure washer precisely and conveniently.
BRING BACK THE WOW TO YOUR BABY
Tried-and-tested Kärcher detergents and care agents ensure a dazzling appearance and longlasting care. They work. With a long-lasting effect. So then: get in and feel the WOW factor.