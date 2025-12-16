HK 7.5 high-pressure hose kit
Upgrade set with 7.5 m high-pressure hose, high-pressure gun and Quick Connect adapter piece for classes K 2-K 7. For all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured between 1992 and 2017.
The scope of supply for the accessory set includes one 7.5-metre high-pressure hose, one ergonomic high-pressure gun and an adapter piece for retrofitting the practical Quick Connect connector for classes K 2-K 7. Suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers without a hose reel manufactured since 1992.
Features and benefits
Adapter
- Simple separation of the pressure hose from the spray gun and device.
- The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
High-pressure hose
- With Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment.
High-pressure gun
- For ergonomical working.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 60
|Max. pressure (bar)
|180
|Length (m)
|7.5
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|551 x 250 x 60