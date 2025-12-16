Right Angle Wand
Clean difficult to reach areas with the Right Angle Wand.
This unique wand's right angle allows you to clean hard to reach areas. Easily remove mud and debris from tire wells, underbodies and truck/SUV roofs for more complete vehicle cleaning. It's also an excellent, environmentally-friendly tool for cleaning home gutters. Designed to work with Kärcher K 2 - K 5 electric pressure washers.
Features and benefits
Extra long angled lance (about 1 m)
- Easy cleaning in hard to reach places, e.g. gutters or the underside of vehicles.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.6
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|555 x 120 x 50
Application areas
- Vehicle undersides
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Rubbish bins
- Water butts
- Wheel housing
- Barrels
- Stairs