T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner
T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner for splash-free cleaning of large surfaces. Stepless pressure adjustment for hard & sensitive surfaces.
The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner cleans large surfaces in outside areas fast and efficiently. The twin-jet rotary arm ensures dirt removal over a large area, which saves around half the time in comparison with cleaning with a spray lance. At the same time, the hood protects the operator and surroundings from spray water. Thanks to the so-called hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre. The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner has stepless pressure adjustment for cleaning hard surfaces such as stone and concrete, as well as more sensitive surfaces such as wood. The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner is suitable for all pressure washers of classes K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5. It is not compatible with the devices K 1700, K 1800, K 1900 and K 2000.
Features and benefits
Two rotating flat jet nozzles
- Good area performance – ideal for cleaning large areas.
Splash guard
- Splash-free cleaning.
Pressure adjustment
- Continuous adjustment of the pressure to the respective cleaning task.
- Cleaning of sensitive and non-sensitive surfaces such as wood and stone.
Hovercraft effect
- The surface cleaner hovers over the floor and guarantees easy cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|712 x 280 x 971
Videos
Application areas
- Areas around the home and garden
- Terrace
- (Yard) entrances, driveways
- Paths