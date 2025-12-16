The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner cleans large surfaces in outside areas fast and efficiently. The twin-jet rotary arm ensures dirt removal over a large area, which saves around half the time in comparison with cleaning with a spray lance. At the same time, the hood protects the operator and surroundings from spray water. Thanks to the so-called hovercraft effect, the T-Racer is particularly easy to manoeuvre. The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner has stepless pressure adjustment for cleaning hard surfaces such as stone and concrete, as well as more sensitive surfaces such as wood. The T 300 Deck and Driveway Cleaner is suitable for all pressure washers of classes K 2, K 3, K 4 and K 5. It is not compatible with the devices K 1700, K 1800, K 1900 and K 2000.