Universal Hose Connector with Aqua Stop
Universal hose coupling with Aqua Stop. Ergonomic design for convenient handling.
Connecting, disconnecting and repairing made easy – with the practical and ergonomic Kärcher Universal hose connector with Aqua Stop. The flexible plug system considerably facilitates the watering of small and large gardens and other areas. Because functioning tap adapters and hose connectors are the basis of every good watering system. The Universal hose connector is compatible with the three most common hose diameters and all available hook-and-loop systems.
Features and benefits
Aqua Stop
- For securely detaching accessories from the hose without splashing.
Ergonomic design
- For easy handling.
Hook-and-loop system
- Works with all well-known brands.
Universal (1/2", 5/8", 3/4")
- Suitable for all standard garden hoses.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter
|1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|70 x 33 x 42
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment