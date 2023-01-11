Workshop cleaning

Floor cleaning in workshops: Strict requirements for floor coverings

Requirements for floor coverings vary greatly between workshops and, for example, customer areas or offices: Besides the necessary robust and firm qualities, resistance to alkalis and acids is also very important. For instance, heavy tools can be repeatedly dropped on the floor and this should not cause immediate visible chipping. Oils, grease and moisture make surfaces smooth. This is why anti-slip protection is required to prevent accidents. Surface dust which is already present can considerably reduce the traction of hard floors. Around 30 per cent of all reported work accidents are caused by running and walking, i.e. they are often the result of workers tripping, slipping or falling. Not least, regular maintenance and deep cleaning serve to ensure the value retention of the floor covering. This is because sand, dust and other dirt particles may damage the surface by roughening it. This not only provides a better grip for dirt, but also leads to greater levels of wear and tear on the floor surface.

To ensure that the requirements for cleanliness, value preservation and anti-slip protection are met, the floor must be regularly cleaned using machine technology. The method required depends on the floor covering: