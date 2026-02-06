Car accessory set
With the car accessories set for the VC 4 Cordless myHome, VC 6 Cordless ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax model, you clean vehicle interiors in an instant.
Optimal cleaning of the vehicle interior with the special car accessories set for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices. The wide upholstery nozzle allows fast and efficient cleaning of upholstery and seats in the car. The flexible extension hose is ideal for cleaning places that are difficult to access such as gaps and the long and flexible crevice nozzle also reaches tight spaces.
Features and benefits
Wide upholstery nozzle
- Also cleans larger areas fast and efficiently.
Flexible crevice nozzle
- The flexible crevice nozzle also makes it possible to clean narrow areas.
Flexible extension hose
- Even hard-to-reach places can be reached with the extension hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|Black
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.7
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Vehicle interior
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Car seats