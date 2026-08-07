WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (170 mm)

For replacing the squeegee blades (170 mm) on the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs. For streak-free cleaning results.

The squeegee blades (170 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs can be replaced quickly and easily, ensuring a streak-free shine on all smooth surfaces every time – and without any dripping water.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour Yellow
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 170 x 30 x 24
Application areas
  • Lattice windows
  • Smooth surfaces
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Mirrors
  • Tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants