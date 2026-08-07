WV 4-4, WV 6, WV 7 squeegee blades (170 mm)
For replacing the squeegee blades (170 mm) on the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs. For streak-free cleaning results.
The squeegee blades (170 mm) of the WV 4-4, WV 6 and WV 7 cordless Window Vacs can be replaced quickly and easily, ensuring a streak-free shine on all smooth surfaces every time – and without any dripping water.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|2
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|170 x 30 x 24
Compatible machines
Application areas
- Lattice windows
- Smooth surfaces
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Mirrors
- Tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Photovoltaic systems / Balcony power plants