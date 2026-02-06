Ultra Clean Antibacterial + Pet Odour Remover, 500ml
Ultra Clean Antibacterial Pet Odour Remover effectively dissolves bacteria, while the odour remover eliminates bad odours and leaves a clean finish and a fresh scent.
The Ultra Clean Antibacterial Pet Odour Remover combats bacteria, eliminates bad odours and leaves rooms feeling clean and smelling fresh. Suitable for use on upholstery, carpets and in vehicle interiors. For best results, use with Kärcher Ultra Clean spray extraction machines.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (ml)
|500
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6
Application areas
- Carpeted floors
- Rugs
- Upholstery
- Car seats