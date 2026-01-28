Easy tree maintenance with battery power – branches and twigs with a diameter of up to 2.5 cm are no match for Kärcher's battery tree lopper. Thanks to its powerful bypass blade, cutting is particularly precise and requires no effort. The gentle pruning also promotes healthy plant growth. This makes the cutting and pruning of trees and woody plants easier and safer. Comfortable overhead working: with the optional telescopic extension (not included in the scope of supply), working at a height of up to 3.5 metres is also effortless and comfortable.